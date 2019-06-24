Ben Forster, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker set up musicals supergroup The Cardinals

A new musical supergroup, named The Cardinals, has been formed in London, it has been confirmed.

Ben Forster has tweeted today following his concert Me, Myself and Musicals at Theatre Royal Haymarket. The show took place last night and featured performances from some of the West End's leading artists.

During the performance, Ramin Karimloo, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Celinde Schoenmaker and Forster took to the stage to perform together. Forster has now tweeted to say that the group will perform versions of 'songs we love'.

Last night they were accompanied by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra and Forster sang songs from shows including Jesus Christ Superstar and Phantom of the Opera.

Forster tweeted this afternoon:

Hope Fletcher also tweeted: