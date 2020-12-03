BBC reveals dates and times for festive programming including Mischief and Uncle Vanya

The BBC has unveiled dates for its festive line-up.

Mischief Comedy, creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, will present a new The Goes Wrong Show episode "The Nativity" on 22 December on BBC One, while Matthew Bourne's Olivier award-winning adaptation of the legendary 1948 film, The Red Shoes, will be broadcast on BBC Two on Christmas Day at 6pm.

The filmed stage version of Uncle Vanya with Richard Armitage and Toby Jones will be presented on 30 December on BBC Four from 10pm. David Mitchell will return to the role of William Shakespeare for a lockdown episode of Upstart Crow entitled Lockdown Christmas 1603 – set during the plague of 1603 – which will air at 9pm on 21 December on BBC Two.

Katie Derham will present The Royal Opera All Star Gala, recorded in September, with Aigul Akhmetshina, Charles Castronovo, Gerald Finley, Lisette Oropesa, Sonya Yoncheva, and Vito Priante performing much-loved classics. It will be shown on Christmas Day on BBC Four from 19.40.

The Royal Ballet will also get in on the All Star Gala act on Boxing Day from 7pm on BBC Four. The piece will reunite the full Royal Ballet Company with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House for the first time in seven months.