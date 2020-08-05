BBC announces broadcast date for Mike Bartlett's Albion with Victoria Hamilton and Daisy Edgar-Jones

The BBC has revealed that the Almeida's hit production of Albion will be broadcast later this month.

Directed by the venue's artistic director Rupert Goold, the show follows a woman who tries to rejuvenate the ruins of a garden in rural England. It was first staged in 2017 before being remounted earlier this year.

Mike Bartlett's play stars Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) alongside Nigel Betts, Edyta Budnik, Wil Coban, Margot Leicester, Nicholas Rowe, Helen Schlesinger, Angel Coulby, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Dónal Finn and Geoffrey Freshwater. Edgar-Jones recently wowed as Marianne in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney's award-winning novel Normal People.

It has design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gregory Clarke and movement direction by Rebecca Frecknall.

Sarah Crompton gave Albion four stars when it first ran in 2017, commending the "beautifully judged and characteristically propulsive production". Hamilton went on to win the Best Actress Award at the 2018 Critic's Circle Theatre Awards.

It will be presented on Sunday 16 August as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine initiative.