Bat Out of Hell to embark on a UK tour in 2020

Hit musical Bat Out of Hell will embark on its first UK tour in 2020, it has been revealed.

The tour will open at Manchester Opera House on 10 September 2020, before visiting The Alexandra Birmingham, New Wimbledon Theatre, New Theatre Oxford, Glasgow King's Theatre and Liverpool Empire. Further tour dates and casting to be announced.

The production previously played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre, as well as playing in Canada, Germany and New York.

In her review for WhatsOnStage, Jane Kemp said the Dominion production was "a full throttle, high volume, spectacular rebirth of a musical masterpiece".

Based on his iconic back catalogue, the piece has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell and casting by Anne Vosser.