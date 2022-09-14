Back to the Future extends West End run and reveals new cast production images

Back to the Future has extended its West End run as it unveils new production images with the fresh cast.

Ahead of its first birthday in London, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical has announced it will now be booking to 23 July 2023 at the Adelphi Theatre.

Ben Joyce (Jersey Boys) takes on the role of Marty McFly in the show, having recently joined Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives) as Doc Brown.

Also new to the cast are Amber Davies (9 to 5) as Lorraine Baines McFly, while Oliver Nicholas (All Kinds of Limbo) plays George McFly. Jordan Benjamin (Hairspray) plays Goldie Wilson, Harry Jobson (2022 graduate of The Urdang Academy) plays Biff Tannen, Sophie Naglik (The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe) plays Jennifer Parker and Gary Trainor (School of Rock) plays Principal Strickland.

Also in the cast are Amy Barker, Simeon Beckett, Sia Dauda, Tyler Davis, Glen Facey, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Jon Reynolds, Melissa Rose, Georgia Tapp, Justin Thomas, Charley Warburton and Tavio Wright.

Back to the Future is directed by Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown), alongside the award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Tickets are on sale below.