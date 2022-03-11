Back to the Future releases new music video as cast album is unveiled

Back to the Future – the Musical, the WhatsOnStage Award-winning show, has released a new music video featuring Roger Bart (Hercules).

The news comes as the show has finally put out its cast recording, featuring Bart, Olly Dobson, Cedric Neal and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Hugh Coles.

The show is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando alongside the award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Owen and Lutkin both also won WhatsOnStage Awards for their work.

The video's visualisations are created by DigitalSky by Skysan.

The show is now booking to 23 October 2022.