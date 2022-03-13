Ariana DeBose wins BAFTA for West Side Story

West Side Story star Ariana DeBose has won a BAFTA.

DeBose, who has also appeared in Hamilton, Bring It On, Schmigadoon!, The Prom and more, picked up the award for her supporting turn in the movie at the Royal Albert Hall this evening.

She played the role of Anita in the movie, which famously won Rita Moreno an Oscar when the original version of the iconic stage show first premiered. The film also won the award for Best Casting, with further winners to be revealed.

With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story is the multi-award-winning American take on Romeo and Juliet, with the young lovers, Tony and Maria, trapped in a feud between rival street gangs – the Sharks and the Jets. The 1961 film adaption directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins remains a classic.





DeBose is also nominated for an Oscar.