Oscar nominations: West Side Story, Kenneth Branagh and Judi Dench recognised

This year's Oscar nominations have been announced.

Steven Spielberg's new version of West Side Story picked up seven nominations – for Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana DeBose), Best Costume, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Director and, finally, Best Picture.

Cabaret star Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Judi Dench (Belfast) and DeBose will compete in the Best Supporting Actress category, with Ciáran Hinds picking up Best Supporting Actor nomination for Belfast. Dench is now the oldest woman nominated in that category.









Lin-Manuel Miranda's adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...Boom! picked up a nomination for Best Editing and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Andrew Garfield).

Kenneth Branagh's Belfast was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture with Branagh nominated for Best Director. The screen adaptation of off-Broadway musical Cyrano picked up a Costume Design nomination.

Elsewhere, Encanto, which Miranda worked on, was nominated for Best Animated Feature, with his song "Dos Oruguitas" also picking up a nomination for Best Original Song.

The Tragedy of Macbeth was nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Denzel Washington. Olivia Colman was once more nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for The Lost Daughter.

In the Heights went home empty-handed.