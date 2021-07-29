Anything Goes at the Barbican – first look photos released

First look photos have been unveiled for Anything Goes as it continues its run at the Barbican!

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De- Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, will return to helm a brand new version of the show. The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley





The production stars Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot and Sutton Foster, as well as Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, alongside Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma and Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

They are joined by Martin Callaghan (Ship's Purser), Jon Chew (John), Clive Hayward (Ship's Captain), Alistair So (Luke), Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

Watch a couple of show clips here: