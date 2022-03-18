Anything Goes announces further casting for tour and London run

Further casting has been revealed for the upcoming tour and London run of the new Anything Goes revival, which makes a return after its award-winning opening last summer.

Joining the previously revealed Denis Lawson, Bonnie Langford, Simon Callow, Samuel Edwards, Nicole-Lily Baisden, Haydn Oakley and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Carly Mercedes Dyer will be Carl Au as Luke, Trev Neo as John, Clive Hayward as Ship's Captain and Cornelius Clarke as Ship's Purser.

The ensemble will include Jessica Buckby, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jacob Fisher, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Eu Jin Hwang, David Kar-Hing Lee, Billie-Kay, Sammy Kelly, Anna McGarahan, Perry O'Dea, Tom Partridge, Christopher Short, Jack Wilcox and Alexandra Wright and swings Josh Barnett, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca and Emily Ormiston.

The show has added a number of weeks to its London run and will now commence performances from Saturday 25 June rather than Friday 15 July. It opens on tour at Bristol Hippodrome on 11 April before visiting Liverpool, Edinburgh, Dublin and Manchester.

Directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, musical supervisor is Stephen Ridley, set designer is Derek McLane, costume designer is Jon Morrell, lighting designer is Hugh Vanstone, sound designer is Jonathan Deans and casting is by Serena Hill, with hair, wigs and make-up by Campbell Young Associates.

Tickets for dates are on sale below.