Anyone Can Whistle revival – watch the cast in rehearsals

Have a look inside the rehearsal room for the eagerly anticipated revival of Arthur Laurents' and Stephen Sondheim's 1964 musical Anyone Can Whistle.

Georgie Rankcom (they/them)'s production of the political satire begins previews at Southwark Playhouse on 1 April, with a press night on 5 April. The video is created by Ben Hewis (he/him).

Appearing are Alex Young (she/her) as Cora Hoover Hooper, Chrystine Symone (she/her) as Nurse Fay Apple and Jordan Broatch (they/them) as J Bowden Hapgood.

Rankcom said: "Anyone Can Whistle opened in the same season as Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, a more traditional Broadway musical with its high kicking chorus line and uplifting songs. It couldn't have been more different and closed after just 12 previews and nine performances!

"Arthur Laurents had wanted Barbra Streisand for the central role of Fay, but Sondheim was doubtful; while they dithered she was offered and grabbed the star-making lead in Funny Girl (she would go on to record a couple of the Anyone Can Whistle songs on her next album) and it instead marked the stage musical debut of Angela Lansbury, who would become a close friend and frequent collaborator of Sondheim.

"Anyone Can Whistle may have been an early flop for Sondheim but, in looking at it for a contemporary audience, it feels current and daring in its treatment of gender norms and political corruption. There's a reason this story has endured, and by embracing the joy and diversity of this incredible cast, I think audiences will be surprised at how much this show speaks to our 21st century society."

The cast is completed by Danny Lane (he/him) as Comptroller Schub, Samuel Clifford (he/him) as Treasurer Cooley, Renan Teodoro (he/him) as Chief of Police Magrueder, Nathan Taylor (happy with any pronoun) as Dr Detmold, Kathryn Akin (she/her) as Mrs Schroeder, Marisha Morgan (she/her) as Baby Joan, Teddy Hinde (they/them) as John, Hana Ichijo (she/her) as June, Shane Convery (they/them) as George and Jensen Tudtud (he/him) as Martin.

Produced by The Grey Area and Liam McIntosh Entertainment, the revival's creative team is composed of musical director Natalie Pound (she/her), choreographer Lisa Stevens (she/her), orchestrator Charlie Ingles (he/him) (with original orchestrations by Don Walker (he/him)), set and costume designer Cory Shipp (she/her), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (he/him) and assistant director Alex Conder (he/him).