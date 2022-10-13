Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim to make cameos in new Knives Out film

Two special cameos have been set for the upcoming Knives Out: Glass Onion murder mystery thriller sequel.

People is reporting that leading man Daniel Craig will have some theatre greats in his midst when the film is released (first in cinemas in November ahead of a 23 December Netflix premiere).

Reports have stated that Angela Lansbury, who died at the age of 96 earlier this week, will make a quick cameo in a nod to her iconic appearances in Murder, She Wrote.

That's not all: the late, great Stephen Sondheim is also reportedly set to appear in a Zoom call with Craig's character Benoit Blanc.

Lansbury and Sondheim were, of course, frequent collaborators, with Lansbury originating the role of Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd while also appearing in Gypsy and A Little Night Music.