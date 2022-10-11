Iconic musical and film star Angela Lansbury has died aged 96.

The news was confirmed by NBC, who released a statement from Lansbury's family: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday 11 October 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

The five-time Irish-British Tony Award-winner was born in London and appeared in a variety of stage and screen productions after first debuting on Broadway in 1957. She gained her first award for her originating turn in Mame, with future stage appearances in Sweeney Todd (originating the now beloved role of Mrs Lovett), Gypsy and The King and I all garnering critical acclaim.

On screen, she famously appeared in Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks as well as voicing Mrs Potts in Beauty and the Beast.

The performer was made dame by the Queen in 2014, while also receiving an Honorary Academy Award, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the BAFTA, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, six Golden Globes, and an Olivier Award. The latter came in 2015 when she appeared as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit at the Gielgud Theatre.

George Takei paid Lansbury tribute, saying: "Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul."

Some people come into our lives and we are forever touched by their magic. So sad my ‘Mama Rose' from Gypsy has passed. So grateful and blessed to have been her ‘Baby June' and her friend. We stayed in touch.… she taught me so much, about everything. Always in my heart. xx pic.twitter.com/wljUlI5ca2 — Bonnie Langford (@bonnie_langford) October 11, 2022

And for an older lady who had no real need to give her time that way, Angela Lansbury very graciously worked her way down the autograph lines at Deuce and Blithe Spirit, both calm stage doors by today's standards, and I happily have this hanging on our wall. pic.twitter.com/4sVaKTogP1 — David (S. Pumpkins) Gordon (@MrDavidGordon) October 11, 2022

This is a breaking news story.