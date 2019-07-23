Andy Mace to take over from Paul Whitehouse in Only Fools and Horses musical in the West End

Andy Mace will take over from Paul Whitehouse in the role of Grandad in Only Fools and Horses The Musical in the West End from 29 July.

Whitehouse, who helped create the piece, will take a break from the West End musical and return in a few months time, with a specific date to be confirmed. Mace has been with the show since it opened in February this year playing Mike The Barman.

Currently appearing alongside Mace are Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Dianne Pilkington as Raquel, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie, Samantha Seager as Marlene, Peter Baker as Trigger, Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Pete Gallagher and Adam Venue as the Driscoll Brothers, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce. Taking over the role of Mike The Barman is Philip Childs, who will also provide first cover for the role of Grandad

The music is written by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan with additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges. The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod.