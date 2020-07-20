Andrew Scott to star in new play streamed live from empty Old Vic auditorium

Andrew Scott will star in a new play streamed live from an empty Old Vic auditorium.

Entitled Three Kings, the scratch performance of Stephen Breresford's (The Last of the Haussmans) piece is directed by Matthew Warchus and will be presented five times from the end of July. The play follows Patrick, a man who reflects on the role of his father in shaping his life following eight years of absence.

Warchus said: "I am hugely grateful to Stephen for writing this play specially for the Old Vic: In Camera series and to Andrew for agreeing to perform it. Their generous support of the Old Vic at this critical time and their spirit of adventure in joining us in this crucial fundraising experiment is enormously appreciated."

Tickets to watch the stream will cost between £10 and £40, with dates from 29 July to 1 August. Following the performance on 1 August, the venue will stream a conversation between Scott and Dermot O'Leary. Performances begin at 7.30pm BST with a matinee on 1 August at 3.30pm BST. General booking opens 22 July.

The show is the newest that Scott and Warchus have worked on together, following Present Laughter last year, which won Scott the Best Actor in a Play Award at the 20th Annual WhatsOnstage Awards.