Andrew Scott and Juliet Stevenson to appear in free performance masterclass with Simon Stephens

The masterclasses are presented as part of Digital Theatre+

Juliet Stevenson and Andrew Scott will appear in two free masterclasses over the coming weeks presented by Digital Theatre+.

Stevenson will be talking on 27 May, exploring how to keep the imagination fed. A week later on 3 June, Scott will discuss the nature of playfulness in performance and how he developed his skills.

Each episode will last 40 minutes and be released on the Digital Theatre+ Facebook account at 5pm BST, hosted by award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

The series kicked off on 29 April with award-winning writer Willy Russell, with videos having featured the likes of Tanika Gupta, Paule Constable, Bunny Christie, Ian Dickinson, Dennis Kelly, Miranda Cromwell, Marianne Elliott and Dennis Kelly.

