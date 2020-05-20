Andrew Scott and Juliet Stevenson to appear in free performance masterclass with Simon Stephens

Juliet Stevenson and Andrew Scott will appear in two free masterclasses over the coming weeks presented by Digital Theatre+.

Stevenson will be talking on 27 May, exploring how to keep the imagination fed. A week later on 3 June, Scott will discuss the nature of playfulness in performance and how he developed his skills.

Each episode will last 40 minutes and be released on the Digital Theatre+ Facebook account at 5pm BST, hosted by award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

The series kicked off on 29 April with award-winning writer Willy Russell, with videos having featured the likes of Tanika Gupta, Paule Constable, Bunny Christie, Ian Dickinson, Dennis Kelly, Miranda Cromwell, Marianne Elliott and Dennis Kelly.