Award-winning industry experts to provide free online theatre masterclasses

A vast array of industry experts will provide free masterclass videos for aspiring theatremakers or enthusiasts.

Each episode will last 40 minutes and be released on the Digital Theatre+ Facebook account at 5pm BST, hosted by award-winning playwright Simon Stephens.

The series will kick off on 29 April with award-winning writer Willy Russell, with future videos featuring the likes of Tanika Gupta, Paule Constable, Bunny Christie, Ian Dickinson, Dennis Kelly, Miranda Cromwell, Marianne Elliott and Dennis Kelly.

A full schedule is available below.

Creative producer Fiona Lindsay said: said: "The need to keep learning about theatre hasn't stopped despite schools and theatre venues being closed. As a response, we reached out to the theatre community and invited them to join us in creating this special series. The response has been unanimously positive with all creatives united by the desire to support young people, aspiring talent, and anyone interested to learn more about theatre."

Schedule:

29 April Ep 1 Willy Russell – Making Ideas Real

6 May Ep 2 Dennis Kelly and Tanika Gupta – Making Words Work

13 May Ep 3 Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell – Reading Between the Lines

20 May Ep 4 Paule Constable, Bunny Christie, and Ian Dickinson – Creating the World

27 May Ep 5 Featured guests to follow

3 June Ep 6 Featured guests to follow