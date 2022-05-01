Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella to close in the West End

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will close in the West End next month.

The show, currently playing at the Gillian Lynne, will wrap up performances on 12 June. It is currently led by WhatsOnStage Award-winner Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role.

The show received a solid four-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, being described as "worth waiting for", with particular praise for the "perfectly cast" Fletcher in the lead role.

Lloyd Webber hailed the show as receiving "some of the best reviews of my career" and also intends to "put together a new production with [production company] No Guarantees for Broadway." Broadway previews will begin in February 2023, ahead of a March opening.

Fletcher is joined by Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Caleb Roberts as Prince Charming, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as the Godmother.

Read Lloyd Webber's statement in full: "I am incredibly proud of Cinderella. Not only did it get some of the best reviews of my career, but we led the charge to reopen the West End, ensuring that theatre and live entertainment remained relevant and in the news. While mounting a new show in the midst of COVID has been an unbelievable challenge, we held the Government's feet to the flames throughout their changes of heart during the pandemic. Now, I am really excited to get to work putting together a new production with No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President, Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) for Broadway. Thank you very much to everyone involved, particularly our UK audiences who have loved and supported the show. See you next March on Broadway!"

The creative team is led by director Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, co-musical supervision by David Andrew Wilson and John Rigby, musical direction by Ben van Tienen, vocal coaching by Fiona McDougal, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates CDG.

Tickets are on sale below.