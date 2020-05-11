Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats stage production to be streamed for free on YouTube

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats will be streamed for free from this Friday.

The stage production of the iconic show, starring Elaine Paige, John Partridge, Jacob Brent, Jason Gardiner and Sir John Mills, will be available for free all weekend.

The show is the next in a series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country.

Watch the show here from Friday 15 May at 7pm BST, where it will be available for 24 hours in the UK but 48hrs elsewhere.