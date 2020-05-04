Andrew Lloyd Webber's By Jeeves to be streamed for free on YouTube

Alan Ayckbourn and Andrew Lloyd Webber's By Jeeves will be streamed for free on Friday.

Starring Martin Jarvis and John Scherer, the piece is based on P G Woodhouse's classic characters. The streamed show will be the 2001 production, which ran on Broadway after the original show was rewritten.

The show is the next in a new series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country.

Watch the show here from Friday at 7pm BST, where it will be available for 48 hours.