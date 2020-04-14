Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera 25th anniversary special to be streamed for free on YouTube

Musical maker Andrew Lloyd Webber will stream his anniversary production of The Phantom of the Opera on his new YouTube channel from 7pm on Friday (17 April).

The 25th-anniversary concert production, filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011 features Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine. It will be available for 48 hours.

The show is the third in a new series of Lloyd Webber's works that are being streamed for free online while a lockdown of UK households continues, which has seen theatres closed up and down the country. You can tune in here on Friday for more.

The epic 2011 production, inspired by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne's original staging and directed by Laurence Connor, featured a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some special guest appearances.



