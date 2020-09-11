Andrew Lloyd Webber introduces empty Her Majesty's Theatre after Phantom get-out

Andrew Lloyd Webber has guided online viewers around an empty Her Majesty's Theatre, where The Phantom of the Opera usually plays.

In a relatively emotional video the composer and venue owner waxed lyrical about Hal Prince's stage production of the long-running musical, which he assured audiences would "be back in its entirety...hopefully even bigger and better".

Lloyd Webber promised that, while the venue is currently being refurbished, it will eventually present both Prince's production and Gillian Lynne's choreography.

This summer joint statements from producer Cameron Mackintosh and Lloyd Webber given to WhatsOnStage said that a new version of the show's original design would take residence at Her Majesty's when it is ready.

Watch below: