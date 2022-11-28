Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison form partnership to develop new musicals and revive shows

Composer and venue owner Andrew Lloyd Webber and powerhouse producer Michael Harrison have combined forces to create a new production company, titled Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals (LWH Musicals).

The pair, who have collaborated on a plethora of projects including the hit revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, will work simultaneously to develop and stage new musicals while also crafting new productions of existing Lloyd Webber musicals.

Lloyd Webber said: "I am excited to announce that I am entering into a production partnership with Michael Harrison. Michael is easily one of the world's leading young theatre producers. Our partnership will build on our relationship which has already produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium.

"Michael has also brilliantly revived the annual Palladium pantomime. Julian Clary informs me that his Beanstalk will be the talk of London when Jack watches it grow in December.

"On a personal level I am thrilled. I will now concentrate on composing knowing that I have a first rate producer to collaborate with in the future."

The new company's presence will not affect any existing productions or jobs at either Michael Harrison Entertainment or Really Useful Group, Lloyd Webber's current production company.

Harrison added: "I am delighted to be joining forces with Andrew Lloyd Webber to create Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, which I hope will be a major force in producing musical theatre across the world. Andrew has written some of the greatest musicals of all time and I look forward to producing new interpretations of these shows as well as his new work and other musicals by writers Andrew and I both admire."