Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella announces cast album plans and rescheduled West End premiere date

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has set a rescheduled opening date in April 2021 rather than March, as the piece announces details for a cast album.

The show, running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, is now scheduled to have its first preview on 30 April 2021 with an opening night on 19 May. Ticket holders will be contacted regarding their booking, with tickets for new dates on sale now.

The piece is set to star Carrie Hope Fletcher in the titular role, alongside Victoria Hamilton-Barrett as the Stepmother. Further cast announcements will be made at a later date. The piece has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and book by Emerald Fennell.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. The rest of the creative will be announced in due course.

Lloyd Webber said today: "50 years ago I couldn't get Jesus Christ Superstar on stage as nobody wanted to produce it, so it appeared on record first. It's so strange to find history repeating itself half a century later with the album of the complete score of my new Cinderella. I can't get Cinderella on stage because I'm not allowed to, so I have gone back to my roots and recorded the album first."

The album was recorded from March 2020 via remote collaboration as well as socially distanced studio sessions. You can have a listen to the first number, "Bad Cinderella", here.

It will be released as a full album before it premieres on stage, with a date expected in early 2021. Cast members and guest artists are to be revealed.