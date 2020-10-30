First listen: Carrie Hope Fletcher and Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Bad Cinderella" from the upcoming West End show

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher have released a first listen to a new number from Cinderella, which is set to open in the West End next year.

The show, running at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, is scheduled to have its first preview on 19 March with an opening night on 7 April.

Starring Fletcher in the titular role and Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, the piece has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel and book by Emerald Fennell. Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn Hunter. Further cast and creative will be announced in due course.

You can have a full listen to "Bad Cinderella" here:

Tickets for the show are on sale now.