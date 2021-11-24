Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella and Les Misérables: The Staged Concert earn Grammy nominations

The 2020 live recording of Les Misérables: The Staged Concert and the original cast album of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella have been officially nominated for a Grammy Award... and both feature the vocals of West End favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher.

Other hopefuls in the category of 'Best Musical Theater Album' include the original Broadway cast recording of Girl from the North Country (which began its life at the Old Vic in 2017), alongside The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers and Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots.

Other notable nominees for theatre aficionados include the film adaptations of Dear Evan Hansen, In the Hights and One Night In Miami..., as well as Apple TV's musical series Schmigadoon!, who all received nods in the category of 'Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media'.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on 31 January 31, 2022.

Following the success of the staged version, Les Misérables is now being performed as a full-scale production at London's Sondheim Theatre and is currently booking through to 3 April 2022.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella continues its open-ended run at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End and is currently taking bookings until 29 May 2022.