Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals more details about tomorrow's Buckingham Palace musicals performance

Andrew Lloyd Webber has teased some exciting surprises ahead of this weekend's Platinum Party at the Palace tomorrow night.

The evening is set to see the casts of The Phantom of the Opera, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Disney's The Lion King, Hamilton and Six taking to the stage outside Buckingham Palace.

Lloyd Webber explained to Sky News earlier today: "We've got three stages and five musicals to do. it's a juggling act going from one stage to another."

Cast wise, the West End queens of Six will be performing, as will Killian Donnelley and Lucy St. Louis, the current Phantom and Christine at Her Majesty's Theatre. Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda has also flown over and will perform alongside the shows, in all likelihood with the Hamilton cast.

"A special surprise is planned" between Miranda and Lloyd Webber, though what exact form that will take is being kept firmly under wraps for the time being.

Lloyd Webber also revealed: "We're going to end with 'Any Dream Will Do' from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat", with the audience set to be rehearsed ahead of singing along for the iconic stage number.