Platinum Party At The Palace – musicals line-up, performers and more

It wouldn't be a celebration of the Queen without a heavy dose of theatrics – from feline royalty through to some historical monarchs given a modern-day makeover.

On Saturday 4 June's Platinum Party at the Palace, Andrew Lloyd Webber has curated a "Musicals" chapter to celebrate the "extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions" to culture.

The evening is set to feature none other than Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda, alongside performances from cast and special guests of The Phantom Of The Opera, Hamilton, Six, Disney's The Lion King and Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Lloyd Webber has said that he also intends to make an appearance himself – with the pair et to have a "very short duet".

In terms of casts, expect the West End queens of Six to be joined by the West End Hamilton cast, and beyond that we'll add some more names here when we find out more.

Lloyd Webber's criteria is said to have been: "We decided the golden rule had to be the shows must have played the West End and must have played Broadway."

How can you watch, I hear you ask! The special party, also set to feature Elton John, George Ezra, Queen, Elbon, Hans Zimmer and more, will be shown on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and on national TV and radio stations around the world.

Earlier this week, a new recording of Phantom was released, featuring the 2022 West End cast.

The concert will begin at 7.30pm and wrap up at 10.30pm (BST).

For extra musical mania, the cast of Mamma Mia! will be performing as part of a special performance for the Platinum Jubilee parade on 5 June.