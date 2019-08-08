Andrew Boyer joins Waitress in the West End

Andrew Boyer will take over from Shaun Prendergast in Waitress in the West End, it has been announced.

Boyer, who previously appeared in Of Mice and Men, Law and Order, Gypsy and Music Man, will play his first performance on 12 August in the role of Old Joe.

With a cast currently led by Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace, Laura Baldwin (returning from 12 August), Ashley Roberts, David Hunter, Blake Harrison and Peter Hannah, the hit show is booking until 4 January 2020, with a new batch of tickets on sale now.

The show is directed by Diane Paulus, with choreography from Lorin Latarro, lighting from Ken Billington and designs from Scott Pask.

Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre earlier this year, with WhatsOnStage critic Sarah Crompton saying: "Waitress is a treat... it leaves a pleasantly sweet taste in the mouth."

Sara Bareilles' songs feature in the piece, which is based on the 2007 film by Adrienne Shelly and has a book by Jessie Nelson. The show tells of a waitress and avid baker in a small town working in a diner who is stuck in a toxic relationship.