& Juliet to perform on Strictly Come Dancing

& Juliet is set to appear on Strictly Come Dancing in early December.

The show, featuring the music of Max Martin and remixing the story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, will continue its run at the Shaftesbury Theatre after the pandemic ends. It will be performed on the iconic BBC dance show's results reveal on Sunday 6 December.

WhatsOnStage gave the musical a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard." Some of the most anthemic tracks of the last 30 years feature in the piece, including "... Baby One More Time", "Everybody (Backstreet's Back)", "Love Me Like You Do", "Confident", "It's My Life" and "Roar".

& Juliet first ran at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the Shaftesbury Theatre in October 2019. It is nominated for a record 13 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best New Musical and more – going on to win six.

It ''stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), choreography is by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.