& Juliet releases new production photos for second birthday

The hit musical & Juliet, featuring the hits of Max Martin, is today celebrating its second birthday!

To mark the occasion, a variety of new production images have been unveiled as the production continues its run at the Shaftesbury Theatre.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical has a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) and company

© Johan Persson

Appearing are Miriam-Teak Lee in the lead role, alongside Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Alex Thomas-Smith as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

Tim Mahendran (Francois), Alex Thomas-Smith (May)

© Johan Persson

The show, which rehashes the story of & Juliet, is currently booking until 25 June 2022.

Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) and Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet)

© Johan Persson

Jordan Luke Gage, David Badella, Tim Mahendran, Alex Thomas-Smith and Oliver Tompsett

© Johan Persson

Melanie La Barrie (Nurse) and Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet)

© Johan Persson

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet) and company

© Johan Persson

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet) and Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo)

© Johan Persson

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet) with company

© Johan Persson