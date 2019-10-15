& Juliet West End musical trailer: first show footage released

Show footage for & Juliet, a new musical featuring the music of Max Martin, has been released. The show will preview in the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre on 2 November ahead of its official opening on 20 November.

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Sophie Usher, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington and Alex Tranter.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights), the show imagines what would happen if Shakespeare's Juliet rebelled against her story and didn't die at the end of the play, carving out a life for herself instead. The show features tunes from the massive catalogue of Martin music, including Adele, Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys. Book is by David West Read.

Choreography is by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

& Juliet is currently booking until 28 March 2020.