& Juliet cast: first look at the brand new musical portraits

Official cast portraits have been released for brand new musical & Juliet, showing off the cast in the costumes designed by Paloma Young.

Directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) the show imagines what would happen if Shakespeare's Juliet rebelled against her story and didn't die at the end of the play, carving out a life for herself instead. The show features tunes from the massive catalogue of Martin music, including Katy Perry, The Weeknd and Backstreet Boys.

The cast is led by Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet alongside Oliver Tompsett, David Bedella, Cassidy Janson, Arun Blair-Mangat, Melanie La Barrie, Jordan Luke Gage and Tim Mahendran.

& Juliet has just opened for a limited run in Manchester, before coming to the Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End at the beginning of November.

David Bedella (Lance)

© Michael Wharley

The cast of & Juliet

© Michael Wharley

Cassidy Janson (Anne Hathaway) and Oliver Tompsett (Shakespeare)

© Michael Wharley

Melanie La Barrie (Nurse)

© Michael Wharley

Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) and Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet)

© Michael Wharley

Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) and Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet)

© Michael Wharley

Miriam-Teak Lee (Juliet)

© Michael Wharley

Arun Blair-Mangat (May)

© Michael Wharley

Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo)

© Michael Wharley

Tim Mahendran (Francois)

© Michael Wharley

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Alishia-Marie Blake, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington and Alex Tranter.

With a book by David West Read, Jennifer Weber is choreographing the show, which has set design from Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.