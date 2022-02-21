& Juliet announces new West End company members

Meet the new cast of & Juliet!

We've exclusively revealed the new Romeo (you can find out more about him here) but the full ensemble and company has also been unveiled this morning.

The beloved musical production, which won an array of WhatsOnStage Awards in 2020 and takes the tunes of Max Martin and layers them onto a tale riffing on Romeo and Juliet, is currently running at the Shaftesbury Theatre, where it plays

Julius D'Silva (Made In Dagenham) will also join the cast as Lance, opposite the recently revealed Keala Settle as Nurse. The new ensemble includes Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson who continue with the show.

David Bedella (Lance) and Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) will play their final performances on 26 March, with new faces taking on these roles from 29 March.