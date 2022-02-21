Tom Francis cast as new Romeo in & Juliet

Exclusive: Rent and What's New Pussycat? star Tom Francis will be joining the cast of & Juliet, it has been announced.

Francis, who made his professional debut in the winter of 2020 at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, will play the role in the West End hit production from 29 March – joining a variety of new performers in the show.

WhatsOnStage had an exclusive first chat with Francis, where he discusses taking on the role and his fantastic career to date.

David Bedella (Lance) and Jordan Luke Gage (Romeo) will play their final performances on 26 March.

Directed by Luke Sheppard, the musical has choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

The show is booking to 24 September.