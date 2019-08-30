An Act of God to have European premiere at The Vaults starring Zoe Lyons

David Javerbaum's hit show An Act of God will have its European premiere in London this winter.

An Act of God follows the divine being as they decide to tear up the ten commandments and come up with a new set of rules for the modern world.

Comedian Zoe Lyons (Mock the Week) will take on the role of God in the comedy, alongside Tom Bowen (Dirty Dancing) and Matt Tedford (Margaret Thatcher Queen of Soho) as Gabriel and Michael respectively.

Javerbaum won 11 Emmy Awards for his work on Jon Stewart's Daily Show, and his play first premiered in 2015 starring Jim Parsons on Broadway.

The piece, directed by Benji Sperring, runs from 27 November to 12 January at The Vaults under Waterloo Bridge.