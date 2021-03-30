Amélie musical West End transfer full cast revealed

The cast for the upcoming West End transfer of Amélie has been unveiled.

Opening at the Criterion Theatre in May and based on the award-winning film of the same name, Tickets for the show are on sale now.

The full cast includes Audrey Brisson (The Lorax, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk) as Amélie, Sioned Saunders as Gina (Camelo), Flora Spencer-Longhurst as Georgette / Sylvie (Once), Rachel Dawson as Amandine / Philomene (The Jungle Book), Oliver Grant as Lucien / ‘Mysterious Man (War Horse), Chris Jared as Nino Quincampoix (946: the Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips), Caolan McCarthy as Hippolito / Elton John (The Plough and the Stars) and Samuel Morgan-Grahame as Joseph / Fluffy (Sister Act).

Also appearing are Kate Robson-Stuart as Suzanne (Crazy For You), Jack Quarton as Blind Beggar (Assassins), Jez Unwin as Raphael / Bretodeau (Oliver ) and Johnson Willis as Collignon / Dufayel (Harold and Maude ).

Nuwan Hugh Perera, Miiya Alexandra, Robyn Sinclair and Matthew James Hinchliffe complete the ensemble.

Find out more about the show and its creative team here.



