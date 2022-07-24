Amanda Seyfried discusses failed Wicked movie audition

It's not too often that actors discuss the roles they didn't get, but Amanda Seyfried has been pretty candid about one part.

The star of Mamma Mia!, Les Misérables and Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again recently spoke to Backstage about her attempts to head to the wonderful world of Oz in the two-part big-screen movie version of the much-loved musical Wicked.

Seyfried revealed that she "bent over backwards" courting the part of Glinda in the films – heading to in-person auditions on weekends in between filming her hit Disney Plus show The Dropout (which she described as providing her with "the hardest role of my life"). With weeks set on set and weekends auditioning, it sounds like it was all a frantic time for the Mean Girls star.

While the role ultimately went to Ariana Grande (who stars alongside Cynthia Erivo), Seyfried put a positive spin on the experience, saying "I think it also taught me how far I've come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. Because ever since Les Miz, I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I'm finally prepared."

So looks like we'll be hearing Seyfried's vocals in the not too distant future! Maybe it'll be on the stage...

The first part of the Wicked movie will be released in winter 2024, with a second part the following year. If you can't wait that long, you can see the whole thing live on stage in the West End right now.