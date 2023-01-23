Adrienne Warren to star in Emma Donoghue's Room on Broadway

Tony winner Adrienne Warren will return to Broadway this spring in a stage adaptation of the bestselling novel Room.

Room is written for the stage by Emma Donoghue, who penned the 2010 book and its subsequent 2015 film adaptation, which won an Oscar for star Brie Larson.

The production will play the James Earl Jones Theatre, beginning previews on 3 April in advance of a 17 April opening. The run is scheduled to conclude on 17 September.

Cora Bissett will direct the drama, which features songs and music she co-wrote with Kathryn Joseph. Sets and scostumes are by Lily Arnold, with projections by Andrzej Goulding. Complete casting is still to be announced.

Warren will play Ma, a woman kidnapped as a teenager and locked for seven years in a purpose-built room in her captor's garden. Her five-year-old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination. But the time has come to escape and Ma and Jack must face the outside world for the first time.

Room arrives on Broadway following a 2017 world premiere at the Theatre Royal Stratford and a 2022 run at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto.

In a review of the original production, we said the show turns "serious trauma into simplistic fable – one that does a major injustice to every real-life case it resembles."