A Wrinkle in Time to be adapted into a musical

Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Medal-winning novel, A Wrinkle in Time, will be made into a stage musical.

The show will feature a score by Obie Award-winning composer Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things), a book by Horton Foote Prize winner Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), and direction by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation).

Published in 1962, the popular fantasy novel features a young teen heroine guided in her quest by three wise, celestial women. It tells the story of Meg Murry, who is transported on an adventure through time and space with her younger brother and friend to rescue her father, a gifted scientist, from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet, and threaten our own.

The adaptation is produced by Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions, Aaron Glick, and Charlotte Jones Voiklis — L'Engle's granddaughter and director of her literary estate.

A Wrinkle in Time currently has seven play adaptions available for license, as well as two film versions — a 2003 TV movie and a 2018 film directed by Ava DuVernay. This project will mark the first musical version of the property.

Dates for future productions, as well as additional creative team members, will be announced in 2023.