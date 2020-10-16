A Christmas Carol musical to run at the Dominion Theatre this Christmas with Brian Conley

The Dominion Theatre in London will host a socially distanced production of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent's A Christmas Carol musical this festive season.

Running from the beginning of December 2020, the 1994 adaptation of Dickens' tale follows the iconic Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits over the course of one night. Tickets for the show are on sale now.

The production will feature a symphonic 24 piece orchestra (conducted by Freddie Tapner and performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra) and an all-star West End cast, with over 50 artists set to be on stage.

The creative team is led by director Shaun Kerrison, with Tapner as musical director and casting by Jim Arnold.

It is set to be led by Brian Conley (9 to 5 the Musical), with further names to be revealed. The production will also feature an "Alpha's La Dolce Vita Key Workers Matinee" – where 900 key workers will be given tickets for their contributions during lockdown.

It will run from 41 performance from 7 December to 2 January, with The Prince of Egypt then set to return afterwards. Tickets are on sale now.