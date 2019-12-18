A Christmas Carol to be staged at the Coliseum by ENO and LMTO in 2020

The English National Opera and London Musical Theatre Orchestra will co-produce a new semi-staged production of Alan Menken, Lynn Ahrens and Mike Ockrent's A Christmas Carol musical in 2020.

Running at the London Coliseum for ten performances across six days at the beginning of December 2020, the 1994 adaptation of Dickens' tale follows the iconic Scrooge as he is visited by three spirits over the course of one night.

The 2020 production will feature choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and sees a cast of over 100 performers joined by a 55-piece orchestra on the London stage.

ENO and the Coliseum CEO Stuart Murphy said: "English National Opera is delighted to announce another exceptional symphonic musical at the London Coliseum. Investing and producing A Christmas Carol with our partners at LMTO allows us to use ENO's brilliant orchestra and chorus at Christmas, create additional income to support future opera as well as perform the work of Academy Award-winning Alan Menken in this Dickens classic."

LMTO CEO and artistic director Freddie Tapner added: "‘LMTO is thrilled to be working alongside ENO to bring this much-loved show to an even wider audience. Our previous concert versions have signalled the start of Christmas for thousands of theatre goers, and now with this new staging we're bringing the story to even richer life with glorious costumes, an epic combined orchestra of ENO and LMTO and spectacular choreography by Broadway legend Susan Stroman."

LMTO previously performed A Christmas Carol in concert format in the West End in 2016, 2017 and 2018, while the Coliseum has seen semi-staged shows such as Sweeney Todd, Carousel and Sunset Boulevard in the past.

Casting for the production is to be announced soon.