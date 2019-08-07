42nd Street West End production to be screened in cinemas

The recent West End revival of 42nd Street will be screened in cinemas later this year.

The piece will appear in more than 550 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from 10 November 2019 with a full list of venues available here.

The production stars Emmerdale's Tom Lister (Julian Marsh), Philip Bertioli (Billy Lawlor), Clare Halse (Peggy Sawyer), and Bonnie Langford (Dorothy Brock).

The 60-strong cast features Jasna Ivir (Maggie Jones), Christopher Howell (Bert Barry), Matthew Goodgame (Pat Denning), Graeme Henderson (Andy Lee), Bruce Montague (Abner Dillon), Mark McKerracher (Mac/ Doc / Thug), Emma Caffrey (Annie), Ella Martine (Lorraine), Clare Rickard (Phyllis) and Paul Knight (Oscar).

42nd Street follows the lives of performers as they struggle to make their names on Broadway. The piece has a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music from Harry Warren and lyrics from Al Dubin and is an adaptation of the 1932 novel and the 1933 film.