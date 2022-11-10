23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards – nominations explained

The 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have arrived!

The annual event, which celebrates all things theatre and the audiences that keep the lights on, sees our readers vote for their favourite performers, shows and creatives across a range of categories.

You can find out more about the event here, while the rules for eligibility are detailed below.









Categories

Readers will be able to nominate and vote once in the following categories:

Individual Categories

· Best Performer in a Musical

· Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

· Best Performer in a Play

· Best Supporting Performer in a Play

· Best Takeover Performance

· Best Professional Debut Performance

Production Categories

· Best New Musical

· Best Musical Revival

· Best New Play

· Best Play Revival

· Best West End Show

· Best Regional Theatre Production

· Best Off-West End Production

· Best Concert Event

The shortlist for the technical categories (Casting Direction, Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction/Supervision, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be once again decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by our lovely readers.









Eligibility

All live, original UK professional productions – and performers within these productions – whose performances began between 26 November 2021 and 22 November 2022 are eligible in almost all of the categories.

Productions that have been eligible in previous years, plus any performers that have appeared in these productions between 26 November 2021 and 22 November 2022 are not eligible in almost all categories.

The exceptions are:

· Best West End Show (more details below)

· Best Takeover Performance

· Best Professional Debut Performance

There are further rules for four categories:

Best Off-West End Production

Any professional production whose performances began in an Off-West End venue (in London) between 26 November 2021 and 22 November 2022 is eligible.

Best Regional Production

Any professional production whose performances began in a venue outside of Greater London between 26 November 2021 and 22 November 2022 is eligible.

Best West End Show

The award recognises the most popular show currently running in a West End theatre that will have played for at least 12 months up to 10 January 2023. This includes shows that began performances before 26 November 2021.

Best Concert Event

This category is open to any self-described concert event that ran for a maximum of three performances.













FAQs

How are the nominees and winners chosen?

When nominations open voters can choose any person or show that is eligible according to the rules above. When nominations close, the top nominees in those categories are short-listed for the final vote. The exceptions to this are the technical categories as the nominees will be chosen by a panel of industry experts.

When are the nominees announced?

The nominees will be announced on Thursday 8 December 2022 and voting then immediately opens.

When are the winners announced?

The winners of the awards are announced at a star-studded ceremony on Sunday 12 February 2023.

Can I attend the Launch Party?

The launch will be online only this year and details of how you can tune in will be available shortly.

How do I attend the Awards Ceremony?

Tickets will be on sale soon!





Rules

You must be over 16 to nominate/vote.

You must submit a valid email address to nominate/vote.

Nominations/votes are limited to one per person.

All nomination/voting results are tabulated and will be audited to remove fake, duplicate and other invalid votes.

No automatic, programmed or robotic means of nomination/voting are permitted. Any such nominations/votes will be declared invalid and removed.

WhatsOnStage reserves the right to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend nominations/voting should any virus, bug, non-authorised human intervention, fraud or other causes beyond its control corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness or proper conduct of the nomination/voting process.

All decisions regarding the nomination/voting process are final and shall not be subject to challenge or appeal.





Nomination process

Nominations are open from Thursday 10 November 2022 until Wednesday 23 November 2022.

You can only nominate once in each available category.

You do not need to nominate in every category.

When you are done click the submit button.

The nominees will be announced on Thursday 8 December 2022, when voting opens.





Voting process

Voting is open from Thursday 8 December 2022 until Tuesday 10 January 2023.

You can only vote once in each category.

You do not need to vote in every category.

When you are done click the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony on Sunday 12 February 2023.