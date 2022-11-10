Nominations open for 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The WhatsOnStage Awards are back!

The annual event, which celebrates of all things theatre and the audiences that keep the lights on, sees readers vote for their favourite performers, shows and creatives across a range of categories.

Now in their 23rd year, the WhatsOnStage Awards are the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves. Once voting has closed, the winners will be revealed at a special concert, co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, featuring exclusive appearances and performances from across theatre land.

The awards concert will be taking place on 12 February 2023 in central London. Further details around tickets for the one-off event are to be announced.

Nominations for the WhatsOnStage Awards are now open, meaning you can submit names in our dedicated entry form below. They will close on 23 November 2022, with the full list of nominees being revealed on 8 December 2022. Voting will then open the same day, and run until 10 January 2023.









Readers will be able to nominate and vote once in the following categories:

Individual Categories

· Best Performer in a Musical

· Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

· Best Performer in a Play

· Best Supporting Performer in a Play

· Best Takeover Performance

· Best Professional Debut Performance

Production Categories

· Best New Musical

· Best Musical Revival

· Best New Play

· Best Play Revival

· Best West End Show

· Best Regional Theatre Production

· Best Off-West End Production

· Best Concert Event

The shortlist for the technical categories (Casting Direction, Choreography, Costume Design, Direction, Graphic Design, Lighting Design, Musical Direction/Supervision, Set Design, Sound Design and Video Design) will be once again decided by an independent panel of industry experts appointed by WhatsOnStage. Their shortlist will then be voted on by our lovely readers.













Nominate here: