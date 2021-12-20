2019 Les Misérables concert and The War of the Worlds to be broadcast this Christmas

Rather than broadcasting the 25th anniversary version as it has done on a number of occasions, Sky Arts will be giving two opportunities to watch the recent 2019 concert staging of Les Misérables this Christmas.

Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, John Owen-Jones, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Katy Secombe, Matt Lucas, Bradley Jaden, Rob Houchen, Shan Ako and Lily Kerhoas lead the cast of the piece.

First shown at 2am on Christmas Eve, the show will be seen again at 7.30pm that same day.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, was first performed at the Gielgud Theatre and was released widely in 2020.

You can watch some clips here:

Furthermore, Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance will be shown the same day, while 28 December will see a broadcast of Jeff Wayne's musical The War of the worlds at 7pm.