Ambassador Theatre Group extends venue closures to 20 September

Ambassador Theatre Group – who run 40 venues across the UK, have confirmed that its theatres will now remain shut until at least 20 September.

In a new statement the company said that: "we apologise for the inconvenience caused but hope you understand given the exceptional circumstances." Those who have booked for suspended dates do not need to do anything, and will be contacted on a rolling basis over the coming weeks.

The group added that: "Bookings for performances with confirmed rescheduled dates will be automatically moved to the new dates and customers will be informed accordingly. We are working with Producers to reschedule as many postponed shows as possible so please do bear with us. Full credit vouchers which are valid until 31 December 2021 and include all fees, or refunds, are available for all cancelled shows."

"Over the last few months, our teams up and down the country have successfully rescheduled over 15,000 separate performances of great quality plays, musicals, comedy and live music."

West End venues affected:

- Ambassadors Theatre

- Apollo Victoria Theatre

- Duke of York's Theatre

- Fortune Theatre

- Harold Pinter Theatre

- Lyceum Theatre

- Phoenix Theatre

- Piccadilly Theatre

- Playhouse Theatre

- Savoy Theatre

Venues affected outside of the West End include:

- The Alexandra, Birmingham

- Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

- Bristol Hippodrome

- Edinburgh Playhouse

- Grand Opera House, York

- King's Theatre, Glasgow

- Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

- Liverpool Empire

- Milton Keynes Theatre

- New Theatre, Oxford

- New Victoria Theatre, Woking

- New Wimbledon Theatre

- Opera House, Manchester

- Palace Theatre, Manchester

- Princess Theatre, Torquay

- Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-Trent

- Rhoda McGaw Theatre, Woking

- Richmond Theatre

- Stockton Globe

- Sunderland Empire

- Swansea Arena

- Theatre Royal Brighton

- Theatre Royal Glasgow

- Victoria Hall, Stoke-on-Trent