White Christmas tour – first look at rehearsals

Go inside rehearsals as White Christmas prepares to dazzle on the open road once more.

The Made at Curve production, which has previously toured and been seen in the West End, is set to open in Truro on 12 November before visiting Nottingham, Sunderland and Liverpool, where the production runs to 31 December.

Leading the cast are Jay McGuiness (Big) as Bob Wallace, Lorna Luft (Promises, Promises) as Martha Watson, Michael Starke (Waitress) as General Waverly, Dan Burton (Gypsy) as Phil Davis, Jessica Daley (Evita) as Betty Haynes and Monique Young (Gypsy) as Judy Haynes.

The company is completed by Simon Anthony, Tom Bales, Lydia Bannister, George Beet, Imogen Bowtell, Isabel Canning, Gabrielle Cocca, Joseph Craig, Beth Devine, Steve Fortune, Ashton Harkness, Connor Hughes, Owen McHugh, Benjamin Mundy, James Revell, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Matthew Sweet, Lucy Warway, David Winters and Alex Wright.

Based on the original production by Leicester Curve artistic director Nikolai Foster, it is directed by Ian Talbot and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Set design is by Michael Taylor and costume design is by Diego Pitarch. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, lighting design by Mark Henderson and sound design by Tom Marshall. Orchestrations are by Larry Blank with new musical arrangements by Jason Carr.