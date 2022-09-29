The Time Traveller's Wife musical – David Hunter, Joanna Woodward and Bill Buckhurst in rehearsals

Over the past couple of weeks, WhatsOnStage has released "first listen" exclusives for "Masterpiece" (performed by Joanna Woodward) and "Wait For Me" (performed by David Hunter) from the upcoming world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife.

During our rehearsals visit, we also had the opportunity to sit down with Hunter (who plays Henry in the new musical) and Woodward (who portrays Clare), as well as director Bill Buckhurst, to get the full lowdown on the exciting project.









Based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Nifenegger and the New Line Cinema film, The Time Traveller's Wife features a book by Lauren Gunderson and a score by Grammy and Brit Award-winners Dave Stewart (of Eurythmics and Ghost fame) and Joss Stone, with additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan.

Joining Hunter and Woodward on stage will be Aisha Davis (UK theatre debut) as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes (Rock of Ages) as Henry's Dad, Hiba Elchikhe (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Charisse, Stevie Hutchinson (Ghost) as Clare's Dad, Tim Mahendran (& Juliet) as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh (White Christmas) as Henry's Mum, Benjamin Purkiss (Zorro) as Jason / Mark and Alwyne Taylor (Company) as Old Clare. The actresses playing Young Clare will be announced shortly.

The production also features designs by Anna Fleischle, choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting by Lucy Carter, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound by Richard Brooker, musical supervision and arrangement by Nick Finlow and orchestrations by Bryan Crook. Casting is by Grindrod Burton Casting.

You can check out the "first listen" exclusives of "Masterpiece" and "Wait For Me" below:









The Time Traveller's Wife will premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from 30 September to 15 October 2022 ahead of a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.