Further tour dates revealed for Take That musical Greatest Days

Additional tour dates have been revealed for upcoming Take That musical Greatest Days.

Unveiled earlier this year, the show is based on the tale of a group of friends who reunite to see their favourite boy band performing live, the new production will mark 30 years since Take That's first UK number one single: "Pray". It features 15 of Take That's greatest hits.

It was originally produced in 2017 as The Band by David Pugh, Daffyd Rogers and Take That, with that version also being staged in the West End. This new production will coincide with the release of the film of the same name, starring Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

The show is set to open at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 5 May 2023, with a variety of stop already announced.

New tour dates confirmed today are for cities including Southend (20 to 24 June), Canterbury (31 July to 5 August), Norwich (7 to 12 August), Blackpool (15 to 19 August), Glasgow (21 to 26 August), Edinburgh (28 August to 2 September), Bristol (11 to 16 September), Southampton (26 to 30 September), Brighton (9 to 14 October), Truro (17 to 21 October), Leicester (23 to 28 October), Aylesbury (7 to 11 November), Sunderland (14 to 18 November) and Leeds (21 to 25 November) with further locations to be announced.